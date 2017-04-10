Jake Ball could miss Notts match on his home ground at Welbeck

Jake Ball could miss the Nottinghamshire match on his home ground of Welbeck because of his England commitments.

Ball hails from Mansfield and grew up learning the game with the club, with which his family has strong links. But the Royal London Cup tie at the John Fretwell Complex on Sunday, May 7 could be out of bounds for him because the ECB have so far allowed him to play domestic cricket only up to May 2.

“It would be a blow from a local point of view,” said the club’s director cricket, Mick Newell. “But at the same time, I’m sure local cricket followers would be delighted if Jake did get an international call-up.”

For the same reasons, Stuart Broad is likely to miss the game.