Kimberley enjoy fruitful weekend to move second

Kimberley Institute CC moved into second place in the Notts Premier League after a comfortable win over bottom side Caythorpe - getting the maximum points available on Monday before the rain intervened.

Caythorpe’s NPL status is very much under threat this year and Kimberley did them no favours on what turned out to be a very blustery away day.

With Alex King finally calling correctly at the toss he had no hesitation in inserting the home side and had an almost immediate reward when Dominic Brown (1-23) had James Oldham caught by the bucket hands of George Bacon at slip to make it 2-1 in the third over.

Hisham Khan (12) and Olly Clarke (19) ground out 32 runs to move the score to 34 in the 15th over before both fell in consecutive overs; Khan was lured into a big waft by Bacon (1-22) and was caught behind by Cav King and Clarke was youngster Adam Majid’s first NPL wicket when Chris Glover took an excellent diving catch at mid-on. Majid bowled an impressive five overs for just 13 runs to go along with his wicket.

Enter Caythorpe’s pros Anuj Dal (39) and Martyn Dobson (13) who compiled what was the highest stand of the innings with a partnership of 39. Dobson was first to fall as he was well caught by Tom Collishaw at short mid-off via his old nemesis Glover – it was the first of the slow left-armer’s four wickets.

A total of 29 more runs came from Dal and captain Andy Staszkiewicz (9) as they took the score to 102-4 only for the home side to crumble to 122-9. Dal fell first edging Glover onto his stumps and then Alex King (3-30) got in on the act via a fantastic diving catch from Tom Rowe on the deep-square boundary to see off Staszkiewicz.

Glover picked up the next two with Dan Mierkalns clean bowled after an ungainly swing and Miles Clark offered the simplest of chances to Somair Chaudry to make it 108-8; although he was unable to claim a deserved five-wicket haul Glover finished with figures of 12-1-33-4.

With King having Jim Hindson caught by Glover to make it 122-9 it seemed liked the end was near, but last wicket pair Peter Vladev (18) and Max Shenton (14*) added 26 to get Caythorpe to within two runs of a batting point before Vladev was bowled by King in the last over to leave the home side 148 all out. It had been painful viewing for the home supporters who saw just eight boundaries in the entire innings.

They were treated to a flurry of them as Bacon (25) smote five off Vladev in the bowler’s only two overs and the scoreboard rattled along to 29 in the eighth over before Bacon was lbw to Dal (2-25) playing across the line.

Dal struck again in his next over to remove Collishaw (5), bowled via an inside edge, to make it 32-2 and it probably should have been 43-3 when Sam Johnson (40*) injudiciously tried to sweep Hindson only for a massive lbw appeal to be turned down. Johnson then compounded Caythorpe’s woes as he hit Hindson for six over long-on to get off the mark.

At the other end Rowe (59) found some fluency and began compiling a fine half-century as the pair began to up the run-rate and snuff out any lingering hope for the home side; Rowe’s six over long-off into the wind off Dal was perhaps his best shot as he stamped his authority on the run chase.

Johnson played an excellent foil to Rowe’s more adventurous instincts as the runs flowed at just under six-an-over in a stand of 101; Rowe’s half-century coming via his seventh boundary off 59 balls. Frustratingly he holed out via the bowling of Staszkiewicz (1-15) with just 16 needed, but Johnson and Brown (7*) saw Kimberley home in the 32nd over.

Unbeaten knocks from George Bacon (122*) and Sam Johnson (78*) put Kimberley ICC in a strong position at 237-2 against Attenborough on Bank Holiday Monday before the rain arrived and the game was abandoned in the 42nd over.