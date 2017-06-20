Kimberley see off Plumtree to stay second

Kimberley Institute 2nd XI achieved yet another victory in Division A with a five wicket win against Plumtree at Newdigate Street.

The away side won the toss and elected to bat first and started well enough with openers Finney (29) and Doherty (15).

Their opening stand was broken by the ever-economical Tim Haines (3-37).

Haines removed both openers before contributions were made from the Plumtree middle order.

White (31), James (79) and Carter (40) all steadily pushed the Plumtree score on as they posted 237-6 from their 50 overs.

Haines took a further wicket at the death as well as a wicket apiece from Joe Allport (1-37) and Zain Ramzan (1-76) aided the Kimberley bowling effort.

The 2nd XI made a fantastic start with a hundred-partnership between Matt Dean (55) and Ben Buckley (89). Buckley the aggressor of the partnership, combining late cuts with leg slide flicks effortlessly as Kimberley neared their target.

A Kimberley trait however, is that we never do things comfortably as proved to be the case.

A small Kimberley collapse occurred with White (2-59) snaffling both openers and Dring (3-58) poaching Andy Layton, stand in skipper Danny Williams and Allport cheaply.

A composed partnership between Josh Bembridge (35*) and Ben Crouch (15*) saw Kimberley over the line, with Crouch depositing Dring for a maximum straight back over his head into Noel Street.

The 2nd XI remain second in Division A, only 11 points behind leaders Wollaton and travel to Balderton on Saturday.

A third win of the day for Kimberley Institute saw their 3rd XI comfortably beat Whatton and Aslockton by 85 runs.

Kimberley got off to a shaky start, losing James Griffiths and captain Luke Tantum cheaply before Blayne Riley (48) and Charlie Walters consolidated.

Connor Richardson (37) and Dan Walker (17) added vital contributions to Kimberley’s total, as Walters fell late for 93, an innings of real maturity and responsibility as Kimberley posted 224-7 from their 45 overs.

Whatton and Aslockton never really got going in their reply, with only one batsman passing 30.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with Richardson (1-38), Kieron Mozley (1-17) and Joe Boocker (1-19) picking up one apiece.

But the returning Sukhdeep Sidhu was the star of the show, taking 6-44 as Whatton and Aslockton were skittled out for 139 in the 36th over.

The 3rd XI jump to top of Division G with a crucial game against third placed Kinoulton to come on Saturday.

The 4th XI unfortunately succumbed to only their second defeat of the season with a 36-run defeat to Great Dalby. Stand in captain Josh Fraser lost the toss as Great Dalby elected the bat on a glorious day at Basil Russell.

Steady contributions from the Great Dalby top order allowed them to make 165.

Bowling wise, the ever impressive and improving Ben Turner took 6-33, a fantastic effort for a youngster in his first year of senior cricket.

Matt Ross (2-40), Grahame McDonough (1-27) and Ewan Towle (2-40) all positively contributed with the ball as Great Dalby were bowled out in 44 overs.

Sadly, the run chase simply did not go to plan, with only captain Fraser (36) and Mark Towle (33) passing 20. Kimberley ended all out for 129 inside 42 overs, amassing five points in defeat.

The 4th XI remain second in Division K with a trip to Caythorpe to look forward to on Saturday.