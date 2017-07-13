Kimberley set for derby day with Hucknall

The Notts Premier League 2017 season moves on apace as we are now at Week 14.

At Newdigate Street Kimberley Institute welcome their near neighbours Hucknall.

Kimberley’s win over Welbeck helped them bounce back from consecutive defeats and maintain 3rd place; they are 24pts up on the Cavaliers in 4th, but are still 40pts behind Cuckney.

Sam Johnson returned to form with sixty-seven last week and needs just a single for 3,500 league runs and Dominic Brown can make it 1,500 runs at home with a score of forty-seven.

Hucknall arrive on the back of defeat to Caythorpe and having won only one of their last six games; 8th spot seems to have become their own though and they are some 35pts clear of Attenborough.

Jake Libby requires thirty-one for 1,500 NPL runs.

Elsewhere, two in-form sides meet at Langwith Road where leaders Cuckney take on Caythorpe.

The home side pulled off a remarkable three wicket win over the Academy last time out as their 8th wicket pair rescued them from 150-7 to chase down 251 and extend their winning run to four matches.

Dan Wood was unavailable last week, but a score of forty would mean 1,000 NPL runs and fifteen more on top of that would take him to 500 runs at home.

Caythorpe are on a good run of their own; unbeaten in their last five games with three wins including the four wicket victory over Hucknall on Saturday. That result that lifted them up one place to 9th and to within 7pts of Hucknall.

If he’s fit to play Anuj Dal can make it 50 NPL wickets with three strikes.

At Station Lane the bottom two sides meet as Farnsfield welcome Attenborough.

At the Fieldings we have a mid-table clash between Mansfield Hosiery Mills and Notts Academy.

At Bradmoor Lane we have 2nd vs. 4th as Plumtree host the West Indian Cavaliers.

The final game of the day is at Sookholme where Welbeck welcome Radcliffe-on-Trent.