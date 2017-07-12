Kimberley survive late drama to win

Kimberley Institute returned to winning ways with a three-wicket victory away at Welbeck in the Notts Premier League.

But for a little late drama it probably should have been more comfortable than it eventually was - Kimberley clinching the win with three balls remaining.

Under a picturesque sky of fluffy white clouds and vast expanses of blue Alex King asked Welbeck to bat first and the home side posted what was probably a par score of 249-4 from their 50 overs.

Former West Indies international Kirk Edwards dominated the innings with a fine 127 (120 balls, 13x4 and 2x6) but Welbeck’s lack of batting depth meant he cut loose a little too late in the innings to propel them to a daunting target.

Martin Weightman struck early; Matthew Higgins out for 16 caught by George Bacon at 38-1. A second-wicket partnership between Tom Lungley and Edwards helped get the innings back on track.

Lungley went two shy of his 50, run out by Zain Ramzan, from 94 deliveries. Edwards, Welbeck’s danger man remained at the crease and while he was there a big score always likely.

Richard Stroh joined him in the middle and made 28 before he was caught by Dominic Wheatley off the bowling of Dominic Brown (1-62). Skipper Jonathan Ball made an unbeaten 21 from 15 deliveries as he and Edwards upped the run rate. Weightman (2-35) returning to get Edwards, caught by Somair Chaudry. Jake Parker (1*) the last man in as the innings closed on 249-4.

Their reply started well as George Bacon (27) tucked into the new ball with relish as 40 runs came inside the first six overs with Tom Rowe (60) helping out. Brown went for 14 before a 116-run third-wicket partnership between Sam Johnson (67) and Rowe.

Ball (3-48) was the man who finally made the breakthrough in the 36th over as Rowe’s patience finally snapped. Johnson went shortly after and Kimberley soon found themselves 202-6.

The game had swung but Chaudry (18) ensured an injection of runs while Weightman (29*) ticked over the singles. Chaudry went and at 233-7 Kimberley needed 17 from 12.

Captain King launched a six to ease the pressure, then a run a ball over saw Kimberley needing five from the last to win. With it looking good for Kimberley, Weightman had a shock when he was dropped at mid-off but made the most of his second life. After a dramatic game, an anti-climactic no-ball next up - a bouncer went well over Weightman’s head - handed Kimberley the win and all 20 points.