Langley Mill beat Matkock to keep lead of Division Two

Langley Mill got back to winning ways against lowly Matlock to maintain their position at the top of Division Two.

Captain Jack Scott won the toss and went for maximum points batting first.

The Millers were looking to bounce back after last week’s collapse and it didn’t start too well as George Brandrick was out in the first over for four, caught behind off Ed Lander.

James Salmons joined Josh Lacey and the pair began to set a base, reaching 40 off 12 overs.

This turned to 42 for 3 as Lander removed Josh Lacey for 13 and then Chris Pemberton had Jay Holmes caught for 1.

This set the tone for the Millers innings as batsmen would get themselves started but not push on.

For a brief while Matt Heafield (29) pushed on with James Salmons (65), but he became one of Drew Mullaney’s four victims (4-56), as he ran through the Millers middle order.

Langkey Mill went from 140 for 6 to 145 for 9 in 41 overs. James Salmons was the ninth man to fall for a well grafted 65 (6x4, 1x6) but at that point the Millers were in a predicament.

The last pair of Simon Lacey (21*) and Andrew Bailey (5) took the millers to 172 all out off the last ball of the innings, crucially using up the overs.

Matlock’s reply never really got started as Lance Humphrey was in the mood straight away removing A. Roberts for 3.

Opening bowling partner Jack Scott removed the other opener M. Burton for 4 to leave Matlock 11 for 2 off 3.

This soon became four as Andy Paullett skied one off Jack Scott to Danny Hanson and then Humphrey picked his second wicket up again.

At this point it was a matter of when and not if the Millers would bowl Matlock out.

Ed Lander’s resistance was broken as Josh Lacey picked a wicket up, again caught by Hanson.

At 68 for 6, captain Jack Scott introduced Simon Lacey and within the blink of an eye Matlock were 77 for 8 as Lacey picked up two stumpings with some quick work by James Heafield behind the stumps. Matlocks defences eventually failed as Humphrey and Lacey picked up another wicket each to gain maximum points for the millers and keep them top. Lance Humphrey finished with 4 for 28 and Simon Lacey 3 for 1.

Next week sees the Millers host Derby Congs, a 1.30pm start.