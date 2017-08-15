Late-order collapse behind surprise defeat

Kimberley Institute’s 1st XI were surprisngly beaten at home by Mansfield Hosiery Mills in the Notts Premier League on Saturday.

The six-wicket defeat to the side in the bottom half of the table dropped Kimberley to fourth.

Yet the game started well as Alex King won the toss and opted to bat first.

Tom Rowe (87) and George Bacon (87) added 151 for the first wicket. The pair were watchful early in the innings, but Rowe soon began to dominate the stand as a huge total seemed in the offing.

The partnership was finally broken in the 35th over when Mark Smallwood’s (1-21) occasional leg-spin beat Rowe to bowl him 13 short of a deserved century.

Bacon and Dominic Brown (37) kept Kimberley on course for a score of 280-plus until they both fell to Matt Wright (3-57) in consecutive balls in the 45th over after a stand of 66.

From 217 for three Kimberley disintegrated over the last three overs as they lost six wickets for nine runs to total 247 for nine.

Kimberley made two early breakthroughs as Martin Weightman (3-51) trapped Hadfield lbw and bowled Kamal Manek to make it 17 for two after eight overs.

When King (1-51) trapped Matt New lbw with the score on 44 in the 15th over Kimberley were on top, but that was as it good as it got as the Millers’ skipper Tom New (129*) played a captain’s innings.

Smallwood (68) helped to add 165 for the fourth wicket to take the Millers to within 40 of victory before Weightman struck. Joe New (16*) then helped his brother add the remaining runs.