Nottinghamshire close in on victory over Durham

Nottinghamshire closed in on the second victory of their Specsavers County Championship division two campaign at Chester-le-Street his morning, despite Keaton Jennings carrying his bat for Durham.

It was the second successive home game in which the left-handed opener had achieved the feat following his 201 not out against Surrey last September.

Jennings finished on 102 out of 250, leaving Nottinghamshire to score 108 and at lunch they were 43 without loss from 12 overs.

Resuming on 201 for seven, all went well for Durham until Mark Wood pulled Luke Fletcher straight to mid-wicket with the total on 244.

Jennings, on 82 overnight, moved into the 90s when he pulled Jake Ball through square leg for his first boundary of the day.

He was on 99 when Wood departed, but ran Gurney to third man to reach his hundred off 201 balls, with 16 fours.

Graham Onions’ reluctance to get into line saw him bowled by Gurney, then Chris Rushworth pushed his first ball into the covers and failed to beat Ball’s throw in going back for a second.

Other than a couple of edges, which did not go to hand, plus a very quick bouncer from Wood, there were no scares for Nottinghamshire openers Greg Smith (26) and Jake Libby (16).