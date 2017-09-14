Notts batsman Taylor to return to Zimbabwe

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club batsman Brendan Taylor is to return home to Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old has asked and been granted permission to be released from his contract – due to expire at the end of the 2017 season – for family reasons.

Taylor has played a key role in the Notts Outlaws’ NatWest T20 Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup white ball trophy double this summer.

The right-hander scored 351 runs in the T20 format, including a vital 65 against Birmingham Bears in a record Finals Day partnership of 132 along with Samit Patel, who hit 64 not out.

Former Zimbabwe international Taylor also hammered the Club’s fourth highest List A score of 154 in the Royal London 50-over quarter-final win at Somerset, contributing 376 runs in that competition in all.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Trent Bridge where I have made some fantastic friends among the dressing room and Club staff during the three seasons I have been here,” said Taylor.

“Winning two trophies for Notts in these past few months, including one at Lord’s, has been a real highlight in my career, and given me moments that I will never forget.

“But being away from my wife and children has proven to be very difficult for me and I have reached a point in my life where I must consider their needs.”

Harare-born Taylor first joined Nottinghamshire for the start of the 2015 season and became the first batsman in the Club’s history to register centuries in both of his first two matches, against Loughborough University and Middlesex.

Director of Cricket Mick Newell said: “We are obviously disappointed to lose Brendan given the significant impact he has had, but we also respect his wishes in relation to his family.

“I know he has given many Members and spectators great pleasure with some of the superb innings he has played and we wish him every future success.”