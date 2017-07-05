Notts have ‘unfinished business’ in the NatWest T20 Blast, says skipper Dan Christian

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian feels he and his Nott Outlaws team-mates have ‘unfinished business’ in the NatWest T20 Blast.

The Outlaws begin their programme of fixtures on Friday against Yorkshire Vikings before a second away day at the Birmingham Bears on the Saturday.

And, following their successful weekend at the Home of Cricket in the Royal London One-Day Cup, Notts are targeting a domestic double in white ball cricket.

Christian, 34, will captain a side that made it to Finals Day last year and has been bolstered by the addition of New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to the Trent Bridge roster.

“We played really well throughout the season,” said Christian. “Everyone sort of chipped in at different stages and helped us win games then, unfortunately Ben Duckett was too good for us in that semi-final. So, we feel like we’ve got some unfinished business but the boys have started some momentum and if we can build on that then we’ll be good to go.”

And added: “Ish Sodhi is going to be a very exciting addition, I think he’ll play a similar role to what Imran Tahir did last year when he played for us, so we’re pretty excited to have him with us. He did really well in the Big Bash.

“That was the first time I’d really seen much of him and we’re excited to have him on board and it looks like he has fitted in already.”