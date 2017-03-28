Notts stalwart to retire at season’s end

Chris Read has announced his decision to retire from cricket at the end of the forthcoming season.

The stalwart and captain, who is about to commence his 20th campaign with Nottinghamshire, will take up a position as Director of Cricket at Uppingham School.

“I feel very content with my career,” said the club captain. “It’s my 20th season at Trent Bridge and it’s been a wonderful experience.

“All good things must come to an end. After this season, it’s time for me to move on and start the next phase of my career with a fantastic opportunity at Uppingham School.”

Read, 38, has made 677 appearances for Nottinghamshire to date, clocking-up 1,329 dismissals behind the stumps.

He has amassed 20,776 runs for the club averaging 39, 31 and 23 in the respective formats of the game with 25 centuries and 109 fifties.

Capped in 1999 and club captain since 2008, Read played a leading role in major trophy successes in 2005, 2010 and 2013. He has represented his country on 52 occasions.

“I’m going to really enjoy this last six months of my playing career,” he added.

“I’ve set myself high standards throughout my career and this season is no different.

“I’ll be putting everything into Nottinghamshire, into driving us forward and making sure that, when I do leave at the end of September, the club is in the best possible position.”