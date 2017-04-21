Notts toil against Sussex bowlers

The Sussex bowlers backed up their captain’s decision-making during the opening session of their Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Luke Wright opted to ask the home side to bat first and saw Steve Magoffin and Jofra Archer make decisive inroads to leave Notts on 142 for five at lunch.

Magoffin took 12 wickets in 2015, when he last played at the ground, and made rapid strides towards matching that number when he dismissed Greg Smith and Samit Patel in his opening burst.

A quickfire 45 from Alex Hales, made from only 39 balls with five fours, was the chief catalyst for Nottinghamshire’s fightback but he and Jake Libby went in the same over from Archer and when Michael Lumb edged Magoffin behind, the home county had slipped from 83 for two to 88 for five.

Riki Wessels and Chris Read have defied the Sussex charge in an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 54.