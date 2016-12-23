Stuart Broad signs new three year deal with Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and England fast bowler Stuart Broad has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 30-year-old joined Nottinghamshire ahead of the 2008 season from Leicestershire and has since gone on to become a mainstay of the England team in Test cricket, racking up 102 appearances, as well as featuring in 177 white-ball internationals.

Broad’s tally of 368 Test wickets puts him third on England’s all-time list, 99 behind frontrunner James Anderson who is four years his new ball partner’s senior.

Broad has contributed to four Ashes victories, taken two Test hat-tricks and won the ICC World T20 with England in 2009.

His most memorable performance in an England shirt came on his home ground, as career-best figures of 8-15 reduced Australia to 60 all out at Trent Bridge in 2015.

Although his Nottinghamshire career has been limited to 22 first-class appearances by his international commitments, Broad has starred for his county with 94 wickets at an average of 25.

He contributed 19 wickets to a brace of crucial victories in the LV= County Championship winning season of 2010, and led the way with 3-29 as the Outlaws lifted the Yorkshire Bank 40 trophy at Lord’s in 2013.

“Whatever happens in the next few years, Stuart will go down as one of England’s great fast bowlers,” said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

“He has performed well in all kinds of different conditions over a long period of time.

“He also has the ability to sense the big moments and put in match-winning performances under pressure.

“When he comes back to Notts, he shows the same intensity in how he practices and prepares as he does for England.

“The discipline he shows, both physically and technically, is something we want out young players to learn from.

“He’s still very driven, he’s going to play for at least a few more years and his experience and skill will continue to influence matches.”

Nottinghamshire are scheduled to play nine Specsavers County Championship matches, and the entirety of the 2017 Royal London One-Day Cup, before England’s next action in the Test arena against South Africa in July.