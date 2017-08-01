Weightman stars as Institute claim victory

Kimberley Institute returned to Notts Premier League winning ways with a 113-run win at struggling Farnsfield.

A fine all-round performance from Martin Weightman, who scored 58 and then took four for 15, was at the heart of the 113-run win, with Sam Johnson (65) combining with him to add a match-defining 121 for the fourth wicket.

Kimberley, who are third, batted first on what proved to be a slow pitch with a slow outfield.

The visitors were in early trouble at 14 for two as Farnsfield’s impressive opening pair of Joe Worrall (3-34) and Notts man Brett Hutton (2-35) removed Tom Rowe and George Bacon.

The foundations of a recovery were laid by Dominic Brown (24) and Johnson as they soaked up pressure and added 23 to take the score to 37 in the 20th over before Brown was beaten by Mark Hallam (1-44) and bowled.

That brought Johnson and Weightman together for a 23-over stand as the pair slowly began to accelerate and take Kimberley away from trouble and towards a competitive score.

Both players reached half-centuries — Weightman with a single off his 64th delivery and Johnson via a lusty blow for six off his 87th ball.

The only disappointment was Weightman getting out in the 43rd over as he looked to press on, but was caught at long-on off Paul Franks (1-29).

Johnson, given a life when Franks and Hutton couldn’t decide which of them was going to take what would have been a relatively simple catch, was then bowled by Hutton with the score on 165 in the 45th over.

Two wickets fell in the next over, but young Archie Moore (eight not out) kept out the hat-trick ball and Alex King (26 not out) played a 16-ball cameo, including three fours and a six, as 40 runs came in the final four overs to take the final total to 207 for seven.

Weightman claimed his first wicket in the first over of Farnsfield’s reply and Brown (1-19) and Weightman again quickly made it eight for three.

Weightman struck in his next over as Hutton hit airily to King at mid-off to make it 15-four — and when Weightman took a fine return catch to remove Paul Franks four overs later, it was 29 for five.

Fenwick was next to strike before at 61 in the 22nd over Chris Glover (2-15) came on and with his second ball took a wicket.

With Alex King (2-28) bagging himself a wicket too by bowling Hallam next over to make it 63 for eight, the game was rapidly reaching its conclusion.

The ninth wicket came three overs later as Charles Wilson was out in bizarre fashion, playing Glover on to Collishaw’s boot at silly point before the fielder took a reflex catch — it was Glovers’ 150th Premier League scalp.

Kimberley’s skipper then claimed the final wicket to leave Farnsfield all out for 94.