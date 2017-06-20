World Cup women warm up with a win

England continued their ICC Women’s World Cup preparations with victory over Sri Lanka in a warm-up game at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

England put in a dominant display as they hit 156 for two inside 31 overs after bowling Sri Lanka out for 155 to win by eight wickets.

Anya Shrubsole took three for 27 and in the reply, Lauren Winfield (35) and Tammy Beaumont (31) added 66 for the first wicket, before Sarah Taylor and Heather Knight were unbeaten on 48 and 32 respectively.

The tournament gets under way in Derby on Saturday.