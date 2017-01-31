Young Notts spinner looking forward to challenge in India

Teenage bowler Liam Patterson-White is looking to further enhance his burgeoning reputation at Nottinghamshire with a successful trip to India with England’s Under-19s.

The 18-year-old left-arm spinner was rewarded with a place on the tour after a wicket-laden 2016 season, which culminated in a string of second-team games at Trent Bridge.

Now his first assignment of 2017 will take him to the sub-continent. It promises to be a true education, but Patterson-White isn’t one for shirking the responsibility that is likely to be placed on his shoulders in the coming weeks.

“It is a real privilege to be picked for the tour,” he said. “If I make my international debut, it will be a great opportunity to showcase my skills.

“The batsmen are going to be aggressive because they’ll be used to the conditions. It’s up to us to adapt as quickly as possible.

“In India, you’ve got to adjust to the climate, assess the conditions and see how they play against us with bat and ball.

“2016 was a great year, but it’s important to look back on your strengths and weaknesses from the season and work hard on them throughout the winter.

“My main aspirations for the year ahead are to be a regular in Notts seconds and be pushing for the first team.”