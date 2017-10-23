Fencer Owen secures silver medal in Bahrain

Globetrotting Nuthall fencer Owen Jordan has returned from the World Championships in Bahrain with a silver medal.

The 19-year-old, who now ranks 11th in the world in the U20 age group and fourth overall in Great Britain, was only denied gold by the European U20 and U23 champion from the Czech Republic.

Jordan then followed that up with a trip to Riga in Latvia last weekend to compete in the second world championships of the year, with hopes to now travel to San Salvador in Central America for the next ones in November.

He said: “I finished 33rd overall in Riga but having come so close in Bahrain I’m really keen to go to San Salvador and win it.

“The Bahrain trip was a huge success as I knocked out some top players and was only beaten by a double European champion who deserved to win, although by the final I was exhausted.

“Considering I started the season ranked 44 in the world, to now be at 11 shows how good it’s been.”

Despite occasional grants and sponsorship from elsewhere, Jordan continues to be largely self-funded, the sport’s governing body recently having suffered from having its funding cut by UK Sport.

He is now seeking sponsorship to help him cover the costs of travelling and accommodation.

He said: “I want to be among the best and to do that have to keep travelling the world. I plan to head to San Salvador and also to Canada and Australia next year among others, so any support would be so welcome.”

Anyone keen to help Owen can contact him on 07850 023192 or via e-mail at oj2001uk@yahoo.co.uk.