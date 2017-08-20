Abandoned after injury to match official

What promised to be the match of the day in the Central Midlands League South Division ended in disappointment.

The clash between Eastwood Community and Hucknall Town was abandoned after 35 minutes.

One of the assistant referees picked up an injury and the two clubs were unable to agree on a suitable replacement.

There was no one qualified at the ground to step in and the match was halted.

Elsewhere in the division Aslockton and Orston picked up their first points in the league, winning by the odd goal in seven at Holbrook St Michaels.

Holbrook’s goals came from Steve Levy, who scored twice and Danny Hadley.

Mickleover RBL and Sherwood drew 1-1, Rhodri Meads was on the scoresheet for the Legion side.