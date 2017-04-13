City Ground crowd can have a big influence, says Warburton

Mark Warburton says Good Friday’s City Ground crowd can play a big part in helping Nottingham Forest deliver another strong display in their quest to secure Championship safety, with a win over relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers.

Reds boss Warburton said: “It will be an expectant City Ground on Friday. On the back of a good performance, the fans will expect another strong display.

“That has got to be our goal; if we perform well hopefully the results will flow but we face a determined opponent who will see it as a last chance saloon almost in these two games.

“We will prepare well, train well and look after ourselves and go into the game full of confidence.”

Victory over Rovers would open up the gap between Forest and the relegation zone to eight points with four game remaining. The Reds travel to Cardiff on Bank Holiday Monday before returning home to play Reading on April 22.