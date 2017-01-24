Corthorn urges Eastwood to make the most of rivals slipping up

Jez Corthorn says Eastwood CFC need to capitalise on any of their CML South title rivals dropping points as the Badgers aim for promotion glory.

Eastwood sit second in the league, four points behind leaders Selston and with a game in hand. It’s a very tight race for the top spot, with the likes of Hucknall Town, Sherwood Colliery and South Normanton Town all in with a strong shout.

And with South Normanton the visitors to Eastwood this weekend, manager Corthorn is keen to secure the points.

He said: “It is very frustrating when you fail to win and then see that others around you have too, so we’ve got to make the most of the chances we get.

“Likewise, we dropped points last weekend against Southwell and the likes of Hucknall and Sherwood both won.

“Time will tell as to whether the point we got last weekend will be one gained or two dropped, but as always you hope you don’t get to the end of the season and regret days like that.”

Corthorn feels his young side is in a relaxed state despite the hopes and expectations of the Badgers’ relatively strong fanbase and its board of directors to see them progress up the leagues as soon as possible.

He said: “I don’t think they’re feeling too much pressure or tension. We’ve got a great hierarchy too who are fully supportive and although the intention from day one has been to see this club progress higher, it’s a tough league to get out of so patience is key.

“We’re in a great position now though and it’s an exciting battle that will go to the wire.”

Eastwood have already played Selston twice but still need to play Hucknall again in the league as well as South Normanton once more in a few weeks time in what is currently scheduled to be the penultimate game of the campaign.

Corthorn added: “We’ve basically got eight cup finals between now and the end of the season. Some teams have more games to play than us but we can’t worry about those. We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season and hopefully it’ll be enough.”