Cup trip ‘into the unknown’ for in-form Selston

Manager Craig Weston admitted that this Saturday’s Central Midlands League Cup game at Division North Harworth CI was a bit of a ‘trip into the unknown’ for his in-form Selston side.

A 3-1 win over Mickleover RBL last weekend extended Selston’s lead at the top of Division South to eight points, though second-place Sherwood Colliery have three games in hand.

“We put a bit of distance between us and Sherwood at the weekend which puts more pressure on them,” said Weston.

“It was quite a professional performance from us and job done.

“Now we have a cup match at Harworth this Saturday and I want to keep the momentum going whether it’s cup or league.

“It will be interesting Saturday as we are up against an unknown side.

“We know nothing about them and sometimes that is best rather than going into a game thinking these aren’t going to be much good.

“We will approach the game with respect, give them respect and see how we go and if we can progress.”

After that Selston face some bog games, including league and cup clashes with Sherwood with Weston adding: “We have some really important games coming up. But the lads are really good at motivating themselves for big games.

“We normally give a good account of ourselves in those situations.”

Weston was delighted with the display against Mickleover last weekend which made it nine wins and a draw in 10 games.

“It was another victory and keeps the unbeaten run going,” he said. “It was an awkward one, but we came through in the end.

“They were an enthusiastic bunch of lads. They are run by a good friend of mine, Dave Holmes, who was a really good player himself.

“When he took over last year they were in a bit of a mess, but I’d knew he’d get them playing well. They had some really good lads, they were hustling and working really hard for each other. So I was really pleased with the three points at the final whistle.

“They had a man sent off, which was quite harsh, and obviously paved the way for us to take advantage, which we did.

“We were 1-0 up at the time, but they still levelled with 10 men. And it was an absolute corker. It was one of those blinders that I applauded as well. There was nothing you could do about it defensively and I couldn’t be critical of my players. It was just a superb strike.”

He added: “Mickleover are going to be a good side either this season or next season if he can keep that bunch of lads together. They will do really well.

“The first half was too hard to call really. But second half we had some good individual performances.

“We started playing a lot better. Our passing was a lot crisper and we opened them up. It was just a matter of time really.

“It was pleasing for Carl Moore to get a hat-trick as well and he is buzzing after that.”