Forest friendly completes pre-season for Stags

Mansfield Town have added a mouthwatering pre-season friendly at home to Championship neighbours Nottingham Forest on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) to complete their home pre-season schedule.

Steve Evans’ men will face Sheffield Wednesday at One Call Stadium on Saturday, July 15 (3pm), followed by the visit of Middlesbrough on Wednesday, July 19 (7.30pm) and then Mark Warburton’s Reds.

Supporters can now pre-purchase tickets for all three friendlies in person at the club’s ticket office, via telephone (01623 482 482) or online www.stagstickets.co.uk

Supporters can also buy tickets on the day of the match, but with a slight increase in both pricing categories. Admission prices are: Pre-purchased - Adults £10; Senior citizens and 17 & under £5 Matchday prices – Adults £12; Senior citizens and 17 and under £6 Only the Ian Greaves Stand will be open for Stags’ fans for these fixtures.