Former Stags boss Cox quickly back in management

Former Mansfield Town boss Paul Cox is quickly back in management after taking over the reins at Vanarama National League Guiseley.

Cox, who masterminded the Stags’ return to the Football League from the same level and also managed Eastwood Town, had enjoyed success at Barrow for two years until he left last month.

Cox resigned after just five league matches of the 2017-18 season, of which Barrow won one, drew three and lost one.

On joining Guiseley, Cox said: “First and foremost, that is the thing that really appealed me when talking to the board - the thing of getting rid of this ‘little old Guiseley’ tag and building us into a football club which has a proper standing in the National League, first and foremost.

“Then to have the aspirations and desire to become a Football League club - albeit this has got to be in a proper time frame.

“I am excited about the plans that they have for the club and the ambitions going forward.

“I know it is the toughest league to get out of probably in Europe with one up automatically and one up through the play-offs.

“Speaking to the board, there is a desire to move into a full-time capacity. But all these things are going to be in a time frame where we are not overexerting ourselves and making sure that we do it in a logical manner.”

Guiseley had parted company with Adam Lockwood after taking just five points from their first eight games, which has left the Leeds club 22nd.