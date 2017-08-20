Hoping to lay foundations for success

New Eastwood Community first team joint manager Dave Marlow has thanked everyone for helping him to settle in at the club.

Marlow, who joined from Arnold Town, also said the season ahead in the South Division of the Central Midlands League would be challenging.

Eastwood CFC v Hucknall Town FC (match abandoned after 25 minutes) pictured is Eastwood manager Dave Marlow

The manager, speaking ahead of last Saturday’s abandoned local derby with Hucknall Town, said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better transition into the Eastwood CFC community.

“The last two months have been fantastic and I really do hope they will prove to be the foundation for success this season.

“After a couple of meetings with long-time football companions and a meeting with old friends I was extremely happy to have an opportunity to join Eastwood CFC.

“I was so impressed with the infrastructure, football-based development and aspirations of club that I knew this was where I needed to be.

Eastwood CFC v Hucknall Town FC (match abandoned after 25 minutes)

“Pre-season has been excellent and the players involved in all our different senior teams, from the academy to the firsts, have shown a real dedication to improve, develop and prepare for the up and coming season.”

Eastwood kicked off the league season with a huge statement of intent, beating last year’s title challengers South Normanton 8-1.

Marlow, also known for his work at Linby Colliery, said the opening match was very positive.

“We know there are still lots of areas for improvement,” he said. “It was only the first game of what is going to be a challenging season.”

Eastwood CFC v Hucknall Town FC (match abandoned after 25 minutes)

The manager also thanked the many supporters who attended training sessions and pre-season matches for their tremendous support and real positivity.

It’s been lovely to experience and witness,” he said.

Eastwood CFC v Hucknall Town FC (match abandoned after 25 minutes linesman injured)