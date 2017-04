Kimberley MW boss Ian Deakin is to step down at the end of the season.

Deakin announced his decision at the weekend in order to allow him to concentrate on his playing career.

Deakin took charge of the East Midland Counties League Club in the summer along with Martin Lench but has been in sole charge of the club in the last few months.

Anyone interested in applying kmwfc@outlook.com by Friday 28th April.