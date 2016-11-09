Late Moore winner sees Selston advance

For the second time in two weeks the Parishioners left it late to turn on the gas and win a game.

The Central Midlands League South leaders were pitted against NSL side Cotgrave in the second round of the Notts Senior Cup and for much of the game didn’t look like they were going to progress in Nottinghamshire’s premier amateur cup competition.

The NSL outfit led twice but ultimately came unstuck as the home side nicked the tie with virtually the last kick of the game.

Cotgrave were first to draw blood when Lee Potts beat the offside trap and squared unselfishly for Matt Gamble to put his side one up after 11 minutes.

Cotgrave looked more threatening on the first quarter, the home side looking somewhat uncertain in defence but despite their good work they couldn’t extend their lead and were pegged back after 28 minutes.

Selston skipper Ben Moore did well to win a corner and swung in the deadball, striker Wayne Cooke found himself in space and nodded home to level.

The home side did appear to take confidence from their goal, Elliott Jones and Dominic Airey starting to test the visitor’s defence.

Airey was architect of the second goal for his side, his dazzling feet took him past three defenders on the edge of the area, and he cleverly laid in Cooke who bent home a great strike for Selston to take the lead.

However their good work was halted when a defensive error from Daniel Henshaw allowed Shane Brumpton to nick the ball and advance on goal unopposed, the Cotgrave man finishing smartly to take his side back into the lead, this just on the stroke of half time.

The home side certainly came out better in the second half, and started to create chances almost at will, however their efforts were either off target or visiting keeper Jonathan Garton was equal to anything that came his way.

Sean Gregory and Airey both went close to taking the lead for their side, however the visitors were to take the lead again.

With Selston searching for the winner, Cotgrave were always likely to break out – after a couple of near misses they did break the offside trap with a long ball that allowed Lee Potts to advance again and slip the ball under the Selston custodian, Jake Ball to take the welfare 3-2 up, this on 76 minutes.

It looked for all the world that the visitors might see out the last 14 minutes, they began to sit deep and defend for their lives.

That man Airey wasn’t finished though, he collected a ball from defence near the edge of the area, he dinked inside and bent a great shot beyond the keeper to level the tie again.

The leveller this time came on 87 minutes.

Selston went for the win with gusto and got just rewards for their persistence.

Perry Marriott, at right-back, beat the away defence with a great ball to Carl Moore’s feet, the striker calmly controlled and slotted under the onrushing Garton to steal the win and put his side into the hat for the third round.