Central Midlands League South Division leaders Selston recovered from a Christmas defeat against Swanwick to defeat Matlock Town Reserves 2-1.

Carl Moore’s two goals in the 52nd and 62nd minutes proved decisive. Matlock replied through an own goal.

Selston FC v Matlock Town Reserves, Selston celebrated their first goal

Hucknall Town, 16 points behind the leaders but with seven games in hand, defeated second-from-bottom Teversal Reserves 5-0.