NOTTINGHAM FOREST BLOG: where did it all get so much worse?

I'm in love with a shambles, says Forest blogger Jake Brown in this mid-season review.

Imagine a delightfully framed Forest shirt. Its sponsor, ‘Pinnacle’, gleaming white, is a stark reminder of those brighter days long gone.

