OPINION: Forest made a mess of it, yet again

Nottingham Forest once again made a mess of it at the weekend.

Did they still have the club’s impending takeover in the back of their minds when they threw away a one goal lead against 10 man QPR at the City Ground?

Owner Fawaz al Hawasi confirmed his exit of the East-Midlands club on Twitter this week, with a sale expected to be finalised within the next month.

Forest had started brightly going ahead in the first half through returning striker Britt Assombalonga, who prodded home after a poor defensive error.

The Forest fans were full of hope as they looked bright, appearing to have taken all the media attention on the club’s current situation out of their minds.

The Reds played with purpose and energy as they harried the defence of the visitors and it was no surprise when Assombalonga gave the Reds the lead.

If anything is ‘typical Nottingham Forest’, having a rather nervous second half when in a situation to gain points from a game is just that.

Forest crumbled under huge pressure by QPR who peppered Vladamir Stojkovic’s goal.

The entire 11 appeared to lose energy and desire for the cause, and fighting to stay in England’s second division appears to be the cause for Phillipe Montannier’s men this season.

In typical Forest standard, they were unable to push on and grab a second. But was it the club’s current situation that has caused this psychological error for the boys in Red?

Whilst watching the second half, it was if they froze, very similarly to England when they were knocked out of the European Championships this summer.

Phillipe Montannie is now under severe pressure from the Forest faithful due a poor run with just the one win in their last ten games.

Although they picked up a point, the performance of the second half will stick in the minds of the home fans.

However bright Forest were in the opening 45 minutes, football is a results business and this could be weighing on the mind of the new owners.

This may be the dawn of a new era for Forest, but they don’t half like messing a mess of it all.