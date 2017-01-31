Patience plea as goal-shy Eastwood prepare for must-win game

Eastwood CFC boss Jez Corthorn has urged his goal-shy side to stay patient against struggling Teversal Reserves on Saturday in a must-win game for their fading title hopes.

The Badgers were rocked by a 2-1 home defeat by rivals South Normanton last weekend and, with only one win in the last four games, are now seven points behind Central Midlands League South leaders Selston with a game in hand.

Saturday’s visit of Teversal offers a great chance to get back on track in front of goal with the opposition second bottom and a second worst goal difference in the division of minus 54

“I have looked at that and we do need to get back on track quickly,” said Corthorne.

“We need to start scoring goals and start to perform again.

“It will be about patience as first and foremost we have got to win the game. Anything less than three points and it’s all over.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing going forward and hopefully the chances will start to turn into goals. I would be more worried if we weren’t creating any chances.

“It’s the hardest thing to do in football – put the ball into the net

“We have just stopped scoring goals at the wrong time really.

“We were scoring for fun up until Christmas then in the last three games we’ve struggled a bit. We are creating chances but we’re just not putting them away at the moment and we are being made to pay for it.”

He continued: “There’s been no change in personnel. We have just stopped scoring goals at crucial times. Before this we were flowing. I think we are just a bit low on confidence at the moment in front of goal.

“It’s just one of those things and couldn’t have come at a worse time, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

It was the same old story against South Normanton last weekend as they wasted a string of chances to cancel out an early Normanton goal.

“They scored after three minutes with a deflection and they got a penalty about the 88th minute before we got a penalty a minute or two later,” said Corthorne.

“Then we had a great chance in injury time to equalise. We should have scored but their keeper pulled off a decent save.

“We have created chances the last three games since we drew 1-1 with Hucknall. We created enough chances that game to win it. I can’t really put my finger on it.

“No one misses on purpose. They’re not even falling to the same people – they’re falling to three or four people.”

Eastwood are due to play Sherwood Colliery tomorrow night in the Floodlit Cup with fringe players able to stake a claim for Saturday.