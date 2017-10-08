Patrick Webb hat-trick seals Eastwood CFC progress

Eastwood CFC cruised to a 4-o win in the Notts Senior Cup against Blidworth Welfare.

After 13 minutes, Chay Bettridge was able to curl a free kick into the box from the right side which Jason Dawson tipped wide, before minutes later the shot stopper got down to deny a close range Patrick Webb shot with debutant Bradley Holmes holding off Adam Hassell from following up the rebound.

Blidworth Welfare FC v Eastwood CFC

Blidworth captain Aidy Harris could only flick an header wide of the post from the centre of the box in one of the home side’s few first half chances after reaching up to connect to a long ball launched up from the back.

Eastwood opened the scoring after just 23 minutes through Patrick Webb.

The striker was on the end of a great ball out to the left wing by Aaron Short, he was then able to drift inside before firing past Dawson.

It was the same player who showed good reactions to double the score just seven minutes later.

The Blidworth keeper showed good reflexes to tip away an initial Adam Hassell shot but Eastwood’s number nine was able to run on to the loose ball to knock it home at the back post.

Webb wrapped up his hat-trick less than two minutes later. A long throw from the right side was launched into the box by the team in yellow, the ball was flicked on by Greg Conn straight into the path of Webb who didn’t hesitate to immediately smash it home.

Just before the break, Blidworth were nearly given a glimpse of a way back into the game. Billy Brooks was booked for a foul out on the left side of the field and Jonathan Drake’s resulting free kick beat everyone as it flew into the box before being pushed wide by Jack Walker at the back post.

It was a more positive performance from Blidworth for the second half as shown through their ability to get more chances away at goal. Their first opportunity following the break came in the 49th minute as Lewis Weaver won the ball off the last man just inside the opposition’s half before bursting forward and forcing a corner from the keeper at close range.

Eastwood still created chances of their own though as Greg Conn forced a great save from Dawson with a shot from outside the box before Rory Smith saw his curling effort hit the post after being played in by Webb from the left.

The game was wrapped up just after the hour mark in the pouring rain. Adam Hassall was able to get on the scoresheet for the visitors as he chested in a Rory Smith cross.

Despite the scoreline, Blidworth still looked to get forward in search of a consolation. Billy Brooks conceded possession to Triston Burrell on the edge of the Eastwood area but the attackers’ first time shot could only peel away from goal.

The home side’s last chance of the game fell to substitute Brad Clarke. A corner was cleared out to the edge of the box on the right side where Clarke was waiting to pounce but the winger could only blaze the ball over the crossbar.