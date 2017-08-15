Positives in first defeat of season for Reds boss

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton said his side produced their best performance of the season, despite losing their 100% start to the season in a midweek 2-1 defeat at Barnsley.

Forest had 27 efforts on goal and Warburton said there was much to admire about their play.

“We have lost a game of football, but the biggest frustration is that it was by far the best performance we have produced this season,” he said.

“We split them open and we looked dangerous every time we attacked.

“Yet we are walking away without any points. It is frustration, because there were so many good aspects to the play.

“There is no getting away that this is a defeat, but you would like to think that if we create that many chances in future games, we will be walking away with three points more often than not.”

Matty Pearson’s header put the home side ahead before Forest took over, dominating play after reverting to a 4-4-2.

Daryl Murphy headed the equaliser from Barrie McKay’s cross only for Ryan Hedges to restore the home side’s lead after the break.

Warburton added: “We looked so good in the final third, but we snatched at the ball too many times, pulled shots wide, had them saved, and didn’t get our rewards.”

Keeper Vladimir Stojkovic, who has not played since Warburton took over in March, has left Forest.

The Serbia international joined played 21 games.

On Saturday the Reds are at home to Middlesbrough, who were relegated at the end of last season.