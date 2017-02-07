PREMIER LEAGUE: Jesus shines, Klopp wobbles, Conte cruises and Foxes sweat

After yet another jam-packed week of Premier League action, football writer, Ieuan Ivett, reflects on the big stories coming out the biggest league in the world.

From new emerging talent to under-performing clubs, it’s been a great week to review.

Here’s what we’ve learnt from the latest Premier League action:

Jesus, Gabriel!

Manchester City’s new signing impressed on his first Premier League start, scoring and assisting to help Man City with their comfortable 4-0 win away at West Ham.

Then he went on to score a brace against Swansea, winning man of the match.

Jesus is being tipped to be the next generation’s star, with comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It’s too early to make any assumptions on the young talent, however Manchester City fans will be looking forward to his next performance.

Liverpool’s woes continue

Liverpool are still yet to have a Premier League win in 2017.

Hull were the latest side to defeat Jurgen Klopp’s defensively fragile Liverpool, 2-0 at the KC Stadium.

As many predicted, Liverpool have become unable to outscore the amount they concede, and their league position is now starting to suffer.

Klopp needs to re-energise his men for what now looks to be a great battle for a top four spot.

Chelsea look comfortable

Antonio Conte and Chelsea Football Club seems to be a match made in heaven.

The London-based side seem to be cruising to the title, having dispatched title contenders Arsenal 3-1 this weekend.

Eden Hazard has found the form of two seasons ago and N’Golo Kante is becoming one the best central midfielders the league has seen in years.

Also their strong defence that features Marcus Alonso, a rejuvenated David Luiz and the in-form Thibaut Courtious is creating a solid base for their attack to prosper.

Chelsea look almost a certainty to cruise to the title before the final day.

Leicester’s league troubles continue

Whilst Leicester fans are still rightfully basking in the glory of their former season and looking forward to their European knock-out fixture against Sevilla, their league campaign has drastically fallen apart.

The champions find themselves two points from the foot of the table, having lost their fourth match in a row.

Manchester United strolled to victory against Leicester 3-0.

Their next fixture is against relegation candidates, Swansea City, and is looking like a vital match at the bottom of the table.

Allardyce is in trouble

When Sam Allardyce was appointed as manager of Crystal Palace, many believed that was the club’s ticket to Premier League survival.

However, an embarrassing 4-0 win at home to Sunderland has caused much discomfort among the Palace fans.

Their big name players such as Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend seem to find themselves in a rut, leaving the club in 19th, sharing the same amount of points with Sunderland at the bottom of the table.