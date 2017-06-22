RUMOUR MILL: Costa will refuse to leave Chelsea until Atletico Madrid ban is over | Real Madrid waiting for Manchester United to bid for Morata

Here are today’s major football rumours.
They include news that Diego Costa is refusing to leave Chelsea until he is able to move to Atletico Madrid while Real are waiting for Manchester United to make a bid for Alvaro Morata
Here are today’s major football rumours.
They include news that Diego Costa is refusing to leave Chelsea until he is able to move to Atletico Madrid while Real are waiting for Manchester United to make a bid for Alvaro Morata
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Eastwood Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.