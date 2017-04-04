Ryde secures another top ten finish in Spain

Kyle Ryde’s encouraging start to the World Supersport season continued with another top ten finish, this time at the Motorland Aragon circuit in Spain.

Ryde had secured fourth and fifth-placed finishes in the opening races in Australia and Thailand respectively, he finished in eighth place in Sunday’s opening European round.

That proved a satisfying result for the Jacksdale teenager, as he had qualified half way down the grid in 18th place in Saturday’s Superpole 1 standings.

After qualifying, Ryde said: “It did not go very well. My feeling with the bike is not bad, but we still have some problems with the engine brake and the bike was sliding a lot.

“I think if we had a choice of different tyre we probably would have been faster. The weather was very cold and unfortunately I was not able to do a good time.”

Sunday’s race saw the return to action of Ryde’s teammate, and current WSS champion, Kenan Sofuoglu, who had missed the start of the season due to injury, but he crashed out of the race early on leaving Ryde and Michael Canducci as the remaining Kawasaki Pucetti competitors, Canducci finishing in fifth place.

Ryde said: “It was a good race. Unfortunately my initial closeness with the front bike was not good, but after a few laps I was just three seconds behind.

“Today’s result is positive. I finished eighth after starting 18th and thanks to today’s points I keep my fourth place in the championship.

“Now we will try to aim to be faster in the Friday sessions to get immediate access to Superpole 2 and try to go further.”

Ryde will next be in action in Holland when the WSS heads to Assen at the end of April.