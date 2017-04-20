Selston camp confident as title race goes go the wire

The Central Midlands League South title race will go down to the wire this weekend as both Eastwood CFC and Selston vye for the honours.

Only Selston will be in action, their home game with Pinxton requiring them to take all three points if they’re to be crowned champions.

Eastwood, whose season finished on April 1, will once again sit back and wait in case Selston slip up, anything other than a Parishioners win meaning the title will head to Coronation Park.

Selston’s 5-0 win over Southwell City on Wednesday night ensured the grandstand finale, and manager Craig Weston is confident they can complete the job.

He said: “If anything the Southwell game carried more pressure with it as we were determined to take it to the weekend and with it being away from home you never know what might happen.

“I’m delighted though as it was good to win well and we acquitted ourselves superbly. Another important factor is that having had quite a lot of long breaks between games we now go straight into Saturday’s match with some great momentum.

“We did a professional job at Southwell and fully deserved the win. The goals came at good times and although they came out for the second-half really strongly when we held a two-goal lead, we soon settled and got the decisive third.”

Several Eastwood fans were in attendance at Southwell for Wednesday’s game and could well be again for the clash with Pinxton, with Weston adding: “They had a minibus-load of fans there which you’d expect but it gave us even more motivation to ensure we won the game.”

Saturday will see Selston host their annual Chairman’s Day as well as their local rivals, but Weston says he doesn’t expect his players to buckle under the pressure.

“They’re all buzzing at the moment and it’ll hopefully be a great occasion,” he said.

“We’ve got the experience to see it through and I’m confident we’ll do it.”

Eastwood boss Jez Corthorn, meanwhile, says that whilst he expects Selston to win their game, he’ll be rooting for their opponents Pinxton.

He said: “It’s Selston’s to lose but we’ll be respectfully hoping that Pinxton can pull off a surprise.

“I was at Southwell on Wednesday and Selston looked comfortable so you’d expect them to beat Pinxton on Saturday on their own patch.

“It’s been a great season for both clubs and at the end the table never lies, so whoever is champions will have deserved it.

“It’s been great for football in the local area to have it come down to the wire like this. We always wanted to keep our end of the bargain and force Selston to take it to the final day which we’ve done.

“Now we do as we’ve been doing in recent weeks and watch on to see if it’s to be our year or not.”