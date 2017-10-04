Selston on the up to go within touching distance of leaders

Selston went within touching distance of the top of the East Midlands Counties League Premier, following a 4-1 win over visiting Arnold Town.

Keenan Layton opened the scoring for the Parishioners on 14 minutes and Perry Marriott doubled their lead just before the interval. Eugene Francis got one back for the Eagles 10 minutes into the second half but Marriott hit his second of the game on 67 minutes and Carl Moore got the fourth in stoppage time.

It was the first ever competitive game between the two sides at Parish Hall on Saturday. A dominant first half saw the home side two to the good with Arnold looking threatening in the second half for a good period before the hosts put the game to bed.

Selston grew into the game after a bright Arnold start and gave the visitors plenty to think about. They found the breakthrough when Selston skipper Ben Moore won the ball in midfield to set up another attack.

Jamie Renshaw moved it on to Layton in the wide left channel where the youngster finished with aplomb across the keeper to put his side in front.

The Maroons’ only outlet seemed to be Aidan Blewitt and he did cause some problems for the Selston back line. At the other end Dominic Airey saw his header saved, Carl Moore went narrowly close, Sean Gregory was causing trouble and Airey had two moments of brilliance.

When Gregory was upended for the third time, he swung the resulting free kick in deep and Marriott rose highest to head home to double the lead and take the hosts into the break two to the good.

Arnold certainly came out of the blocks better in the second half and Francis made amends for his earlier miss by side footing home from six yards following a soft free kick awarded against Gary Breach.

Selston wrestled back control and went two in front again after 67 minutes. Layton fired in a corner which Kane Hempshall met with force, James parried brilliantly but Marriott was on hand to nod home his second of the day and his team’s third.

Arnold’s resolve seemed to ebb entirely away and Selston had the run of things. Josh Waldron and Wayne Cooke went close to a fourth which came after good pressure from Cooke to force the defender into a mistake which Carl Moore capitalised on.

Selston finish the month of September undefeated and are next in action on Saturday (October 7th) at home to Linby Colliery Welfare in the first round of the Notts Senior Cup.