Weston delighted with opening day Selston win

Craig Weston was delighted to have got three points on the board early on as Selston won their first ever step six game at Graham St Prims on Saturday.

The 3-1 success saw Selston come from behind to take the points, Ben Moore, Kane Hempshall and Sean Gregory with the goals.

And Weston felt it was a deserved victory.

He said: “I felt it was very harsh on us to be one down at the break but I had full confidence that if we kept knocking at the door as we did in the first-half, that we’d come good.

“Prims defended very well but in the end I think we just had a bit too much for them.

“I wasa really pleased with our overall performance and it’s a good feeling to get the first win under our belts, particularly given we had several players missing. The lads who stepped in did really well and did themselves proud.”

Weston admitted things could have been different had Prims been awarded a penalty in stoppage time for what looked a handball offence, Selston instead breaking to the other end and sealing the win.

He added: “You need that bit of luck sometimes. Some of our lads got a bit of physical treatment from their boys so we would have felt aggrieved had we not won, but we kept our heads, concentrated on the game and deserved to win it.”

Selston now have to wait until August 12 before they can play again when they visit Barrow Town, with Weston adding: “We’ve got a few with knocks and on holidays and so on, so by then we will hopefully be a lot stronger in terms of depth than we were today.”