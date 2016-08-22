BLOG: Cash was king for entertaining Nottingham Forest side against Wigan

It was another 4-3 victory at the City Ground for Nottingham Forest on Saturday with Wigan Athletic on the wrong end of the scoreline this time around.

If nothing else Forest are certainly entertaining at home.

Thomas Lam’s goal deep into stoppage time ensuring the Reds’ 100 per cent record on home soil remains intact.

Of course the alarming concept of the tale of the tape for the Reds at the City Ground is the goals conceded column.

Six in just two matches at home, with every single one of the goals against coming on the back of some comical defending.

For the record, I think Stephen Henderson in goal was hard done by on Saturday.

The first of Will Grigg’s goals could arguably have been prevented, although the more I see the video the stronger the wind appears to be behind the ball.

The other two however came courtesy of some extremely average defending.

So that is the negative out of the way. I won’t be a doom monger by pulling negatives out of a positive situation, especially when Nottingham Forest have a lot of things going for them at the moment.

My colleague praised the form of Oliver Burke so to be slightly different I am going to put young Matty Cash straight into the spotlight instead.

A quick glance towards the team-sheet on Saturday afternoon told me that Cash had been given the nod in the Forest midfield at the expense of Henri Lansbury and David Vaughan – big shoes to fill for the youngster.

Cash is just 19-years-old but his performance on Saturday was a joy to behold.

He showed maturity way beyond his tender years and displayed pinpoint passing, steel in the tackle and looked comfortable close to both penalty areas.

The Forest academy prospect went to Dagenham and Redbridge on loan last season and netted three goals in 12 games for the Sky Bet League Two side.

He was mightily unlucky not to open his Forest account on Saturday and but for a good stop from Adam Bogdan in the Wigan goal he would have done.

I would have no qualms whatsoever if it was Cash who lined-up in midfield again next Saturday, or for the rest of the campaign for that matter.

I can’t finish the piece without mentioning the man of the moment Oliver Burke can I? What a superb player the Melton Mowbray-born youngster is becoming.

When Britt Assombalonga hobbled off after just 15 minutes it need someone to step up and take on the goalscoring mantle and boy did Burke do that.

His first goal was an exquisite ball from Chris Cohen, an elegant touch on the chest and prod beyond Bogdan to restore Forest’s lead. It really was something more typical of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, rather than the second tier of English football.

I have said for a while that the player is still learning his trade and that mistakes will be made – despite what some Forest fans think, all players are capable of making a mistake.

The Scotland international’s second strike showed that he is working hard on the training ground.

With such lightning pace Burke can sometimes be too quick for his own good in front of goal but the calmness and composure showed in the build up to the goal which put Forest 3-2 in front was a thing of beauty.

Keeping Burke around the City Ground beyond 1st September is a must. His development would be best suited playing every week in the Championship right now and boss Philippe Montanier must do everything he can to thwart any potential suitors.

Burke is destined for bigger things but on the whole Philippe Montanier’s willingness to utilise the younger players, at the expense of the more experienced members of the squad, is refreshing to say the least.