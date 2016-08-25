Eastwood boss Corthorn aiming to stem the flow

Eastwood CFC boss Jez Corthorn says tightening up defensively is his number one priority as his side looks to build on their first win of the season.

The Badgers enjoyed a 3-2 success at home to Linby Colliery Welfare on Saturday, meaning they’ve won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three games.

And Corthorn says he’s in no doubt where improvements need to be made.

He said: “I was more happy with the points on Saturday than with the performance.

“We weren’t good at all and have to do lots of work defensively, as a team and not just at the back.

“We’ve conceded seven goals in our first three games and that’s clearly too many. We’ve scored the same amount which is good but as a team we can do a lot better.”

All three of Eastwood’s games so far have been close-run encounters, with a 3-3 draw against Swanwick and a narrow 2-1 defeat against Sherwood Colliery preceding Saturday’s win.

Corthorn added: “This division will once again be one where anyone can beat anyone else if you’re not focused on the job in hand.

“It’s so important to get up to speed quickly, particularly when other sides have started so well, but I hope we’ll be into a good rhythm before too long.”

The CML South looks set once again to be a competitive division, with only one team being promoted and Hucknall Town and reigning champions Selston both having started strongly, among others.

Eastwood are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Blidworth Welfare. Their hosts have lost all three games so far but Corthorn is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Selston are champions and look like they’ll be the ones to beat again given how they’ve started, and teams like Hucknall will always be up there challenging.

“Blidworth may have lost all three so far but you don’t know who they’ve had missing through injuries or holidays and so on and they could be a lot stronger on Saturday, so we’ll take nothing for granted.”

In terms of Eastwood CFC’s overall infrastructure, Corthorn says he’s been impressed by how the club has established itself as both a footballing and social venue.

He said: “The crowds have been really good, often into three figures, and the fact we’ve got a good bar from where people can watch the game helps too.

“The reserves have had a great start which is pleasing and it may well be the case that I use some of their players this weekend due to holidays and injuries, so we’ll see how ready they are to make the step up.

“We’ve some good young prospects too. Patrick Webb is only 17 but has scored three goals for us so far.

“We’re also gradually adapting to the new 3G surface. We’ve trained and played on it since June so we should probably be using it more to our advantage, but as with the performances, I’m hoping those kind of factors will soon iron out and we’ll have a much better idea of where we are come mid-September and push on from there.”