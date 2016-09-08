Eastwood boxer Andy Flint says he has plenty more to offer

Eastwood light-heavyweight Andy Flint is back in the ring next weekend – just four weeks after he captured the EBF Novice Midlands championship.

He captured the belt with a thrilling second-round stoppage of Wayne O’Neill.

Flint is unbeaten in his ring career, but says his supporters haven’t seen the best of him yet.

“It takes me a couple of rounds to warm up and I will look better when the fights are longer,” said Flint, “but at the moment, my opponents keep falling over in the first couple of rounds.

“I could do with getting a few more rounds under my belt before I take the step to the next level.”

For Flint, that would mean a shot at full Midlands honours and the 32 year old said: “If a chance comes up at super middleweight, I can do that. I’m keeping my options open. It’s up to (manager) John (Ashton) to see what’s out there and take the right path for me.”

Tickets for the show in Derby are available from 07583-129927.