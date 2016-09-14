Eastwood stun leaders Selston with fine fightback

CML South leaders Selston suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, 4-2 at the hands of Eastwood CFC.

It was a rare home loss for Selston who led 2-1 just after half-time but eventually succumbed to Jez Corthorn’s men.

Eastwood went in front just before the break when Jack Smith fired home from 20 yards, before Selston equalised almost immediately through Carl Moore.

It then took Selston just three minutes of the second-half to take the lead as Dominic Airey ran on to a through ball and finished low under keeper Jack Walker.

Selston then dominated for a spell but couldn’t find a third goal, Walker producing several fine saves.

Eastwood levelled on 70 minutes when teenager Paddy Webb scored following a corner, Kyle McDermott then making it 3-2 to the Badgers seven minutes later after good work from James Hallam.

Walker produced a fine double save to preserve the lead before Webb rounded the win off in stoppage time.

Eastwood then followed the win up with a 4-3 victory at Teversal Reserves on Tuesday night to go fourth in the table.