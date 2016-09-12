Football rumours: Arsenal want Wilshere commitment, Lukaku forks out for private jet, Costa ‘needs protection’

The Daily Star reports today that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants Jack Wilshere to sign an extended deal in January.

Wilshere, 24, is currently on loan at Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

The Telegraph meanwhile reports that Wilshere has lauded Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as the ‘perfect coach for me.’

Chelsea boss Antonia Conte wants protection for his striker Diego Costa.

In the Sun, he’s reported as saying the 27-year-old forward is a target for his opponents.

Sunderland manager David Moyes is quoted in the Telegraph as saying he could have won the Premier League with Everton had he been backed with the financial clout to sign a forward like Romelu Lukaku.

And the 23-year-old Belgium international is said, by the Daily Mirror, to be unhappy that his club wouldn’t pay for him to return from international duty on a private jet, shelling out £6,500 from his own pocket to do so.

The Daily Express say Manchester United want Juventus midfielder Grigoris Kastanos, 18.

And another 18-year-old, Marcus Rashford, has been praised by fellow Red Devil Zlatan Ibrahimovic according to Sky Sports.