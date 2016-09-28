FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Bruce or Howe to replace Allardyce? Zlatan’s off on holiday, Rooney and Mkhitaryan start Thursday

Sam Allardyce dominates the back pages and some of the front pages today after a Telegraph sting led to his ‘mutual consent’ departure from the England manager job.

The Telegraph say he will still face an FA inquiry into comments he made on third-party ownership.

But the race is now on to predict his replacement.

Ex Arsenal man Ray Parlour wants to see Steve Bruce brought in to take the England job, according to The Sun.

In the Times, journalist Henry Winter tips Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Elsewhere, the Guardian report that Burnley’s Michael Keane is happy to stay at Turf Moor despite Leicester and Chelsea being linked with the centre-back.

A Manchester Evening News story suggests Wayne Rooney and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will start for Manchester United against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday.

And the Daily Mirror say that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the visit of the Ukrainian side after being granted a holiday by manager Jose Mourinho.