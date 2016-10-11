FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Mourinho’s double axe? Standing return at Old Trafford? City chase 13-year-old wonder kid, EFL Trophy mocked

Rumours from the world of football for Tuesday, 11th October 2016 . . .

Jose Mourinho is ready to axe two Manchester United stars in order to make room for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to reports in Italy. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not want to sell Matic but the 28-year-old is being tracked by Juventus and Manchester United. And according to Italian website Transfermarketweb, Mourinho wants to offload Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin to land Matic. (Daily Express).

A delegation from Manchester United has visited Glasgow Celtic’s Parkhead home to examine its safe standing section. The group headed north of the border following a growing clamour among fans to introduce rail seating at Old Trafford. Sportsmail understands that United remain neutral on the issue but are open to introducing an area similar to that installed by the Scottish club, with a capacity of close to 3,000 should it be deemed legal and feasible. (Daily Mail).

Paris St Germain are set to launch a deal worth over £200million to land Neymar from Barcelona next summer. The Ligue 1 champions are set to doing everything in their power to lure the Brazilian superstar from the Nou Camp. (The Sun).

Arssenal and Tottenham are ready to go head to head for Galatasaray winger Bruma, according to reports. (Daily Express).

Manchester City want 13-year-old Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele to add to their growing academy of young stars. The youngster was thrust into the spotlight last week after appearing for the Hoops’ U20s side. (The Sun).

The new-look format to the Checkatrade EFL Trophy has been mocked by managers, players and supporters alike. (The Telegraph).

