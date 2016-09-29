FOOTBALL RUMOURS: United wait on Fonte, Rowett for Rams? Carroll in trouble over ‘bender’, Wiltshire to stay a Cherry?

The latest rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 29th September . . .

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was interested in signing Jose Fonte and the Southampton defender is yet to receive a new contract. Fonte is ‘waiting’ for an improved offer from Southampton following interest from Manchester United in the summer. Fonte, 32, was identified by Mourinho as a senior defender to offer United’s central defence additional experience after performing superbly for Portugal during their glorious Euro 2016 campaign. (Manchester Evening News).

Click HERE to read more

Derby County want to talk to old boy Gary Rowett about becoming their next boss. SunSport exclusively revealed yesterday that Nigel Pearson had been sensationally suspended by Derby County hours before their 2-0 win at Cardiff. Rams supremo Mel Morris has put Birmingham City manager Rowett at the top of his hit list to replace Pearson. (The Sun).

Click HERE to read more

It is understood Rams’ legal team are compiling a dossier of evidence against Pearson which could see him dismissed without a pay-off or just limited cash after his row with technology billionaire Morris nearly turned physical. Neil Warnock, Steve Bruce, Harry Redknapp and former Derby chief Steve McClaren are all in the frame. (Daily Mirror).

Click HERE to read more

West Ham star Andy Carroll could be hit with a £180,000 fine if he is found guilty of breaking club rules on alcohol. The Hammers are investigating claims their £15m striker was spotted drinking at a pub on Tuesday afternoon. Pictures of Carroll, who is currently injured, and keeper Darren Randolph out on the town quickly circulated on social media this week. Both men are now in the dock after claims they turned a team bonding exercise in London on Monday into an all-nighter (Daily Star).

Click HERE to read more

Jack Wilshere could stay at Bournemouth beyond the end of the season, according to the club’s chairman Jeff Mostyn. Wilshere arrived last month on a season-long loan from Arsenal after Arsene Wenger could not guarantee him regular first-team football.

Click HERE to read more