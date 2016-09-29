Jake Ball called up to England team for Bangladesh tour

Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball has been called up to England’s tour of Bangladesh next month.

The Mansfield-born paceman was called up following injuries to James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Ball made his test debut against Pakiston in July at Lords.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, has not played since the fourth Test loss to Pakistan in August because of a damaged shoulder.

England play three one-day internationals and two Tests on the tour, for which they leave on Thursday.