Lions need two bites to beat KMW

Heanor Town needed a replay to dispose of Kimberley Miners Welfare in the FA Vase on Wednesday night.

The two sides drew 2-2 on Saturday at the Town Ground after extra-time, with 176 people populating the Stag Ground four days later to see the Lions run out 2-0 winners..

However, in 210 minutes of football Kimberley could come away proud of their efforts.

On Saturday it was a goalless first-half before the game sprung into life in the second half.

Heanor took the lead through Jack Warner as keeper Shaun Bodkin tried to shield a ball out of play but it was kept in by ex-Miner Arash Abdolliah and he crossed back to Warner to give Heanor the lead.

Kimberley came back and leading scorer Adam Hassall fired home into the bottom corner to give the good away following something to cheer about.

However, parity was short lived as Elliott Reeves headed Town ahead after some neat build up play on the right hand side.

Two minutes later, Miners joint manager Martin Lench had different ideas as he rocketed a 35-yard free-kick into the top corner to level the game once again and despite Bodkin producing a fine save to deny Reeves and Hassall having a goal disallowed for offside, the sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes.

On Wednesday, both sides made a number of changes as Welfare were finally able to hand a competitive debut to Eastwood Town legend Chris Shaw.

Kimberley had two early chances to take the lead however it was then Heanor who took charge of proceedings and the controversial moment came on 12 minutes as Shaw was adjudged to have brought down Wilkinson in the box.

Nathan Benger stepped up and beat Bodkin to give Welfare the lead.

The next talking point came on the half hour mark as a reckless challenge on Bodkin, which later saw him substituted, only saw Matt Harris booked when many thought it should have been more.

Heanor then went 2-0 up just before the break as Warner slotted past a struggling Bodkin to double Heanor’s lead.

Kimberley battled well in the second-half but Heanor defended superbly as the game fizzled out and it was the Midland League side who progressed to the first round proper to face Blidworth.