Middlesex continue to rebuild at Trent Bridge

After the fireworks of the first evening, which brought a hat-trick for Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball, it was rather more composed fare on offer at Trent Bridge on the second morning of the Specsavers County Championship match between the hosts and Middlesex.

Beginning the morning on nine for three, the current Division One leaders added only 56 runs during the two hour session as they reached lunch on 65-4.

Nick Gubbins has been there since the start; realising 26 from 121 deliveries. His partnership with Steve Eskinzai, who has 20, has so far produced 26 runs from 141 balls.

The only wicket to fall was that of Dawid Malan, who looked unhappy at the lbw decision which brought his innings to an end on 13. The batsman briefly thrust both hands on top of his helmet in disappointment, clearly unable to comprehend his fate. Bowler Brett Hutton, meanwhile, was already celebrating a success with just his fourth ball of the day.