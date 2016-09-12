POLL: Did referee Simon Hooper get Hildeberto Pereira red card right?

Nottingham forest lost Hildeberto Pereira to a red card yesterday, referee Simon Hooper deciding the Reds utility man had overcelebrated the late equaliser.

Pereira celebrated as Forest salvaged a point against Aston Villa in the dying minutes, and was shown a second yellow card after going over to the Forest fans.

The Portuguese, 20, had already been booked for confronting Villa defender Aly Cissokho.

Our Forest blogger Lee Clarke admits the referee got the red card right in the eyes of the law, but not in terms of common sense.

But what do you think? Have your say on the incident in our poll by clicking HERE